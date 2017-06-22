6/22/17–Ronald Lee Kirk

RONALD LEE KIRK
(March 5, 1954 – May 7, 2017)
Ronald Lee Kirk was born March 5, 1954, to his parents, the late Bill and
Marletta Kirk. He departed this life May 7, 2017, surrounded by his
friends.
Ronald is survived by three daughters; Angie, Hollie, and Mistie, a
stepson; Zach Brown, a sister; Billie, a brother; Ricky, a nephew; John,
and Special Friend Terry Brown, as well as several other lifelong friends
and family members.
Ronald was a 1972 Graduate of Franklin County High School. Ronald was a
"happy go lucky" type of person. He never worried much about
worldly possessions or financial matters.
He worked as a bridge painter for many years and sometimes worked for the
County by assisting in their litter program.
In his teenage years, he loved Roller Skating, Fishing and 55 Chevrolets.
He had a special talent for tinkering with car radios.
In his later years, he enjoyed traveling, and spent a lot of time in Key
West Florida.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, June 22, 2017, 6:00 P.M., at the New Brick
Cemetery
BURIAL: New Brick Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.