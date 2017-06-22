6/22/17 — Margareta Reed

Margareta Reed, (nee Large), of Hobart, IN, passed away June 13, 2017, at
the home of her loving daughter, Marisa, who cared for her the last two and
a half years. She was born February 17, 1928 in Mannheim Germany and she
came to the United States in 1949 as a World War II bride. Margareta lived
in Hammond, IN until her late husband, Lonnie C. Reed, retired from U.S.
Gypsum and then they relocated to Tullahoma, TN in 1988.
She belonged to a Tuesday Club with her good friends and she loved to share
her craft skills with family and friends.
Margareta was preceded in death by her parents-Franz and Maria (nee
Reisgel) Large; husband-Lonnie; brother-Walter Large; sisters-Elfriede
Walter and Ilse Ladner; daughters-Anita (Reed) Smith and Heidi (Reed)
Carroll.
She is survived by her daughter-Marisa (David) Kiel; seven
grandchildren-Deanna Smith, Aaron, Laura Carroll, Kattie (Scott) Kiel,
Ashley (Shane) Camp, David Jr., and Jerry Kiel; eight great
grandchildren-Alaina, Chloe Kiel, Mackenzie, Corey Garrison, Jayden, Grace,
Lenox Camp and Mia Kiel.
Visitation with the family will take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from
5-8:00 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial
will take place on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the
Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Grizzard Street, Tullahoma, TN. with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.