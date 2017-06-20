6/20/17—Jewell Ruth Parks Keele

Jewell Ruth Parks Keele, age 86, passed away June 17, 2017, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga with her family at her side. Jewell was born in Hillsboro, TN, September 22, 1930, to her parents, the late Horace Royden Parks and Maggie Sutton Thomas Parks. Jewell was married to the late Wilson Heisey Keele. She was also preceded in death by three brothers; Charles Parks, Grundy Parks, and Wayne Parks.
Jewell was a member of the Forest Mill Baptist Church. Before retiring Jewell worked as a Billing Clerk with Time DC Trucking, in Chattanooga. She will be fondly remembered as a lady that was very sociable, independent, who loved her family, her church, and her senior citizen family. Jewell was the happiest when she was with a group of people or visiting with friends and family. She enjoyed listening to country bands, watching her great-grandchildren play ball and attending yard sales. She especially looked forward to trips with her brother, sisters, and niece to visit family in Oklahoma, stopping at antique shops along the way.
She was a christian with deep faith who read her Bible daily. She set a good example for her family and a high standard. She was loved unconditionally by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Jewell is survived by three sons; Stanley W. Keele and his wife Kathy of Manchester, Joe M. Keele and his wife Charlotte of Hillsboro, Gary A. Keele and his wife Rhonda of Decatur, TN, seven grandchildren; Jeff Keele and his wife Beverly of Manchester, Jenn Nogodula and her husband Jay of Manchester, Julie Keele of Manchester, Wesley Keele and his wife Margaret of Knoxville, Maggie Millraney and her husband Michael of Hillsboro, Taylor Womack of Decatur, and Hunter Keele of Chattanooga, seven great-grandchildren; Jaydee and Jenslee Nogodula, Riley and Audrey Keele, Jackson and Ellie Keele, and Tayden Womack, two sisters; Helen P. Campbell and Elsie P. Dotson, one brother; Frank Parks and several friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Coffee County Senior Citizens or Forest Mill Baptist Church In Loving Memory Of: Jewell Parks Keele
VISITATION: Monday, June 19, 2017, 5 – 9:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 2:00 P.M., Central Funeral Home
ENTOMBMENT: Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.