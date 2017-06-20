6/20/17 — Christopher A. McLaughlin

Christopher A McLaughlin of Manchester passed this life on Tuesday, June
13, 2017 at his residence at the age of 31 years. Memorial services are
scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 7 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 20, 2017 from 5 – 7
PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Cobb County, GA he was born on June 19, 1985. He was a U S
Army veteran. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed playing video
games. He was a hard working family man and enjoyed spending time with his
children.
Mr. McLaughlin is survived by his wife, Sarah McLaughlin; mother, Kimberly
Luna Sanchez; step father, Armando Camoncho; daughters, Ashlynn Domdera,
Madison Chapin and Stormy Rae McLaughlin; mother-in-law, Hazel Stacey and
her husband, Rickey; father-in-law, Thomas McLaughlin and his wife, Joan;
brothers, Oscar and Hector Sanchez; sister, Shannon Sanchez; aunt, Maggie
Mary Bayne; good friends, Crystal and Jason Buckner and many aunts, uncles,
cousins, nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.