6/19/17–Franklin Duane Hammontree

Franklin Duane Hammontree, age 49 was born in Shreveport, LA to Franklin and Lottie Mae Hammontree and passed from this life in Manchester, TN on June 14, 2017. He was retired from Power Equipment Company in Nashville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Ingram; parents, Franklin and Lottie Mae Hamontree; two sisters, Rela Hammontree and Cynthia McCoy; one brother, William Hammontree. Survived by his sisters, Loretta Vaughn and husband Grady of Sarepta, LA, Charlotte Bradley and husband Virgil of Emerson, AR; brother, Wallace Hammontree and wife Mary of Springhill, LA; sister-in-law, Pat HAmmontree of Shongaloo, LA; nieces and nephews, John, Tricia, Reed, Sonjia, Ben, Joy, Rachel, Rusty, Thomas and Jacobee.
No services will be held at this time.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hammontree family.