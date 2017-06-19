6/19/17–Doris J Christenson

Doris J Christenson of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday, June 14,
2017 at her residence at the age of 80 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with
the family will be Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
A native of East Moline, IL, she was the daughter of the late Russell and
Alice Irene Decapp Gromm. Doris was special to everyone that met her and
was lovingly called “Memaw” by many. She loved children and always had a
houseful. As her children were growing up she was very involved with their
activities, being the “Mom” who was always willing to help out. She
enjoyed traveling, doing ceramics and sewing. She often sewed for others,
making cheerleading outfits, pageant dresses and wedding attire. She also
exhibited her love for children by making cloth books and blankets for St.
Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Rich
Gromm.
Mrs. Christenson is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard
Christenson of Tullahoma; two sons, Stephen Richard Christenson and his
wife, Carla of Estill Springs and Michael John Christenson of Tullahoma;
five daughters, Debra Jean Johnson and her husband, Gary of Tullahoma,
Denise Ann Winton Christenson of Tullahoma, Sherry Lynn Cates and her
husband, Bobby of Tullahoma, Rhonda Lee Christenson and her husband, David
of Tullahoma and Dana Marie LeGuene and her husband, Jonathon of Tullahoma;
brother, Wayne Gromm and his wife, Phyllis of Moline, IL; thirteen
grandchildren, Daisy, Brandy, Katrina, Joshua, Jeremy, Stacey, Joy,
Timothy, Jordan, Alex, AshLee, Tyler and Dylan and eight great
grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to
St, Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 256 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN
38105.
