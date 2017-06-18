6/18/17 — Marvin Curtis Stepp

Funeral services for Mr. Marvin Curtis Stepp, age 89, of the Noah
Community, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at
Bell Springs United Methodist Church in Noah with Pastor Roger Brown
officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until time of services on Sunday at the
church. Mr. Stepp passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at St. Thomas
West Hospital in Nashville, TN and entered into his eternal life.
Marvin was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Ewin and Ethel
Bailey Stepp. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a
mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Marvin was a member of Bell
Springs United Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday School for 64
years. In earlier years, Marvin continued the legacy of the W.O. Stepp
General Store in Noah, where he worked hard to provide for his family.
The way he lived his life reflected his love for the Lord Jesus Christ
and his family.
In addition to his parents, Marvin was preceded in death by two sisters,
Elaine Stepp Parchment and Annelle Story Barley. He is survived by his
loving wife of 55 years, Elna Robinson Stepp; one daughter, Lynette
(Cameron) Bennett of Nashville; one son, Curtis G. Stepp of Nashville;
grandchildren, Charity Lynette Bennett and Charles Phillip Bennett;
nieces and nephews, Don, Marisa and Craig Story, Ralph and Steven
Parchment; and a host of friends and family.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Stepp family.