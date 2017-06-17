6/17/17 — J.I. Daniel

J.I. Daniel, age 87, passed away at the
Harton Regional Medical Center on June 6, 2017. J.I. was born on April
19, 1930, in Readyville, Tennessee to the late Jim Ike and Kate Jane
Vaught Daniel. J.I. was also preceded in death by his wife Mary Daniel.
He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Senior Citizens Civic
Center, and the Asbury Methodist Church.
J.I. is survived by three children; John M. Daniel and his wife Cindy,
Jim P. Daniel and his wife Kim, and Linzy W. Daniel and his wife Terri,
six grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Senior
Citizens of Manchester.
VISITATION: Friday, June 16, 4 – 7:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home,
2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Saturday, June 17, 10:00 A.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Asbury Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.