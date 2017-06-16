6/16/17 — Joseph M. Johnson

Joseph M Johnson of Manchester passed this life on Monday, June 12, 2017 at
his residence at the age of 74 years. Funeral services are scheduled for
Friday, June 16, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Gum Creek Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday,
June 16, 2017 from 11 AM – 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Grundy County, he was the son of the late Claude and Goldie
Payne Johnson. He was a mechanic and loved working on any kind of
engine. He
was a member of the Common Salvation Church in Manchester. He enjoyed
gardening, farming and fishing. He had a special love for animals and his
favorite times were spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willie
Mae McMahan Johnson; daughter, Lydia Johnson; brothers, James, Clinton,
Anthony, Lewis and Richard Johnson and sisters, Ruth Kilgore and Brenda
Moon.
Mr. Johnson is survived by sons, Daniel “D J” Johnson and his wife,
Danielle of Manchester and Joey Johnson and his wife, Becky of Tullahoma;
daughters, Kimberly Johnson and her husband, Eric Ensey of Manchester,
Sarah Johnson of Morrison and Trish Herrin and her husband, Kenneth of
Tullahoma; brother, Gerald Johnson of Shelbyville; sisters, Katie Judge and
her husband, Kenneth of Manchester and Janie Crouch and her husband, Roy of
Tullahoma; thirteen grandchildren, Skylar Grace, Destiny Faith and Addyson
Breann Johnson, Aubrey Ensey, Lakishia Bryant, Tiffany Johnson, A J and
Heather Herrin, Heather Hodges, Chrystal Rigsby and Matthew, Morgan and
Brenda Johnson and thirteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.