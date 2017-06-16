6/16/17 — Donna Joy Willis

Funeral services for Donna Joy Willis, age 57 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Brother Jon Bell and Brother Chris Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 15, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and Friday, June 16, 2017 from 11:30 A.M. until service time at 12:30 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Ms. Willis passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at St. Thomas West Hospital.
Donna was a very loving and devoted mother, sister and Nonnie. She was a very hard worker with a bubbly personality. Donna was a friend to all that she ran across; she never met a stranger. Her life was filled with her beloved son Jared, family, friends and her precious beloved dog, Abby. Being outside and at the farm gave her the happiest moments in her life.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Elizabeth Willis; grandparents John and Maggie Willis and Gilliam and Annie Carr. She is survived by her son Jared Willis; sisters Linda Crosslin (Richard), Sharon Eaves, Debbie Hensley (Greg); brothers David Willis (Sue) and Dale Willis (Dawn); 26 nieces and nephews; 19 great nieces and nephews; many close friends, extended family and all who called her “Momma Donna”.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the following organizations in her honor: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN, The American Kidney Association, and Hillsboro First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, TN.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Willis family