6/15/17–Oliver Frederick Cook

Obituary for Oliver Frederick Cook
Oliver Frederick Cook, age 87 of Knoxville, TN, died Monday, June 12, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a faithful member of West End Church of Christ where he served as an elder and teacher until he retired. Employed by the University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension Service from June 1955 to 1974 in Coffee County, and from 1974 to 1995 State 4-H Department at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, he served in the US Army service from 1951 until January 1953. Oliver was born to George Oliver Cook and Lottie McFarlin Cook of Paint Rock, Alabama. He was a graduate of TPI and the University of Tennessee. Oliver is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Esther Johns Cook; son, Frederick Wayne (Joyce) Cook and grandson, Tyler Frederick Cook of Knoxville, TN; son Billy Don (Debbie) Cook of Tullahoma, TN, and a sister, Mary Harmon of Tullahoma, TN. Funeral service will be held 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017, Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Jeremy Weekley officiating. Interment will take place at 1:00 p.m., CST Friday, June 16, at Oakwood Cemetery, Tullahoma, TN. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, preceding the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to West End Church of Christ, 8301 E. Walker Springs Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
