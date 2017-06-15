6/15/17 — Charles Stanley Pierce

Charles Stanley “Stan” Pierce, age 84, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at his home with his loving family at his bedside. Stan was born to the late Lawrence Leland Pierce and Amy Polland Pierce. He was also preceded in death by a sister; Norma Jean Pierce Matlock.
Charles Stanley “Stan” is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jean Tolliver Pierce. Stan retired as Tech Sergeant after 23 years in the Air Force. He then spent over 20 years with the Manchester Police Department. He also worked for the Cowan Police Dept. after several more years. After retirement, his hobbies included woodworking, copper smithing, reading westerns, working crossword and sudoku puzzles. His most recent accomplishment was being awarded a Korean War Veteran Honorary Diploma December, 2013. Stan is also survived by a daughter; Valerie A. Maples and her husband Mike of Tullahoma, TN, three grandchildren; Joshua Painter and his wife Paty of South Florida, Lindsey Becker and her husband Wes of Franklin, TN, and Jonathan Painter of Manchester, TN, one great-granddaughter, and a sister; Betty Nell Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if donations were made to your favorite charity or organization in the memory of: Charles Stanley Pierce.
VISITATION: Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Thursday, June 15, 2017, 11:00 A.M. at Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.