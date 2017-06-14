6/14/17 — Thurmon A. Vann

A Catholic funeral mass for Mr. Thurmon A. Vann, age 85 of Manchester, will be conducted on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church with Father Klassik officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Vann passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017 at Manchester Healthcare Center.
Thurman A. Vann was born on December 13, 1931 in Lincoln County, TN to the late Ira and Nannie Decker Vann. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church where he served on many committees. He was a retired United States Army and Marine veteran. He was a commander of the VFW, Post 5031 and he also drove a transportation van for the local disabled veterans. In former years, Mr. Vann was affiliated with the Jaycee’s of Manchester. Mr. Vann had a love for woodworking and fishing. He was known by many as “T.A. Vann the Handyman”.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Sally Mary McLaughlin Vann; brothers, Talmage Vann, Ira Vann, Jr., Louis Hendrix; sisters, Ella Pearl Newlin, Mary Corneilson, Willa Dean Adams, son, Patrick Vann; daughter, Ingrid Vann. Survived by his sons, Mark Vann (Christy) of Manchester, Kevin Vann of Manchester; daughter, Michelle Darr (Tim) of Hillsboro, Eileen Watson (Jimmy) of Manchester, Stephanie Moore (Mike) of Manchester, Renee Pierce (Tim) of Alpheritta, GA; sisters, Fay Galligan, Carylon Jones, Evangeline Floyd; grandchildren, Patricia Neal, David Grant, Brittany Moore-C’debaca, Kayla Aaron, Sarah and Lauren Pierce; great-grandchildren, Karly and Kirsten Neal, Neyland and Norah Grant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Highland Rim Chapter, 201 West Lincoln St., Tullahoma, TN 37388 or The Good Samaritan, 210 E. Grundy St., Tullahoma, TN 37388.
