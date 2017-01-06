6/1/17 — Dorothy L. Schlagheck

Dorothy L. Schlagheck (95) passed away in her sleep Saturday morning, May
27, 2017. Dorothy was born in Toledo, OH and lived in Miami, FL and
Huntsville, AL. For the past 5 years, she lived near her son and his wife
in the Winchester, TN area. Dorothy loved traveling, playing cards, and
butterflies. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Albert and
grandson Troy. She is survived by her son Ron (Cecelia) and daughter Gay
Jean (Steve,) eight grandchildren, Paul (Debra,) Dawn (Bryan,) Robyn
(Brandie,) Tara (Adam,) James, Tiffany, Jennifer (X,) & Jeff, nine great
grandchildren, Lizanne, Joseph, Julia, Megan, Allison, Ryan, Seth, Croix,
Caneel, and Zoe, one great great granddaughter, Isabel, and many other
loving family members and friends. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday,
June 1st at 10 am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Decherd, TN. In lieu
of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of TN
would
be lovingly appreciated.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.