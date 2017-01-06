6/1/17 — Angela “Angie” Keasling Smith

Angela “Angie” Keasling Smith, age 48, of Hillsboro, Tennessee, passed away into rest on May 25, 2017 at her residence. She was born in Winchester April 4, 1969 to parents Robert Anderson and Shirley Mae Condra Keasling.
Angie will be remembered as a housewife and homemaker that embraced life. She loved her children, her family, being spontaneous, being the life of the party, and most importantly the girl with a big heart.
She is survived by her husband Lester W. Smith of Hillsboro, her parents; Robert and Shirley Keasling of Hillsboro, TN, her children; Joshua W. Norwood of Manchester, TN, Jacob L. Norwood of Manchester, TN, Crystal Smith of Manchester, TN, and Ashley Sagrera of Murfreesboro, TN, four grandchildren; Braxton Norwood of Manchester, TN, Audrey Sagrera, Alexis Mears and Mason Mears, two brothers; Chad L. Keasling of Manchester, TN, Brad W. Keasling and his wife Melody of Manchester, TN, two nephews; William Chase Keasling, Bradley Keasling, two nieces; Lexi Keasling, and Peyton Keasling. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the website: www.Arthritis.org/tennessee or Arthritis Foundation Southeast Region,Inc. Cummins Station, 209 10th Ave. S. #123, Nashville, TN 37203 #(615) 806-8541 or Arthritis Foundation National Office 1355 Peachtree St. NE Suite 600 Atlanta, GA 30309 office#(404)872-7100
VISITATION: Thursday, June 1, 2017, 5 – 6:00 P.M. at the Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, 6:00 P.M. at Central Funeral Home
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.