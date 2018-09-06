6/9/18 — Ross Sherman Zimmerman

Mr. Ross Sherman Zimmerman, 70, passed away, Tuesday April 24, 2018 at his
home in McMinnville with his wife at his bedside. He was born in Berkley
Springs, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lady Grace
Bricker Zimmerman; sister, Linda Pryor.
He was a project manager for Harpers and Company in Hillsboro and a US Army
veteran. He enjoyed traveling with his family, camping, riding his Harley
and taking care of his honey do list at home. He enjoyed farming on his
Moonshine Hills Farm. He was always there and his door was always open for
a friend in need.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years and caregiver, Cindy Harper
Zimmerman; sons, Billy Mason, Montgomery, TX, Phillip Bollenbeck, Laredo,
TX; daughters, Melanie Spence, Commanchee, OK, Lynn Murphy, Round Rock, TX,
Tammi Bollenbeck and Autumn Bollenbeck of McMinnville; sister, Pat Musser,
Mercersburg, PA; 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces
and nephews.
A Celebration of his life will be held on his birthday, Saturday June 9,
2018 at 5:00 PM with reception to follow. Visitation with the family and
friends will be 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to some of Ross’s
favorite charitys: Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, PO BOX 1890, Amarillo, TX
79174-0001, St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for
Children.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements