6/9/18–Ross Sherman Zimmerman

Ross Sherman Zimmerman, 70
Ross passed away Tuesday April 24, at his home in McMinnville with his
wife at this bedside. His family will be having a celebration of his life
on his birthday, June 9th, at 5pm, with a reception to follow. Visitation
with family and friends will be at Central Funeral Home, at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to his favorite
charity: Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, PO Box 1890, Amarillo, TX 79174-0001
