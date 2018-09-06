6/9/18–Craigie Lea Kilts

Craigie Lea Kilts, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, June 3, 2018
at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 94 years. Graveside Services are
scheduled for Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation will be Saturday June 9, 2018 from 10-11 AM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Collinsville, IL, she was the daughter of the late George and
Ruth Rankin Powell. She was a member of the Tullahoma Chapter of the
Daughters of the American Revolution and was on the Board of Directors of
Lannom Memorial Library. She was also recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow
by Rotary.
Mrs. Kilts was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Kilts. She is
survived by two sons, Ralph “Mike” Kilts Jr and his wife, Deborah of
Bradyville and Robert Kilts of Cleveland, GA; daughter, Karen Leavesley of
Tallahassee, FL; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and three
great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to Lannom Memorial Library, 312 N Collins Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388
