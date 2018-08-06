6/8/18 — Opal H. Anderton

Opal H. Anderton, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, June 5, 2018
at her residence at the age of 91 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning
at 12 PM on Friday.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Edwin J and Verna
Eslick Anderton. She graduated with an Associate’s Degree from Lipscomb
University and then went on to complete her Bachelors and Masters Degrees
at MTSU. She was a teacher for the Tullahoma Public School System for 53
years, teaching 3rd and 6th grades at South Jackson Elementary School,
Farrar Elementary School and West Middle School. After only two weeks of
retirement, she began teaching at the Tullahoma Adult Learning Center where
she continued to teach for another 8 years. The Tullahoma Adult Learning
Center Wing was later renamed in her honor. Her hobbies included reading
and working crossword puzzles.
Miss Anderton is survived by cousins, Pamela Brandon of Tullahoma, Carolyn
Gattis of Sevierville, Glen Gattis of Lafayette and Vickie Sweeton of San
Antonio, TX; caregivers, Faye Walker and her husband, Joe of Tullahoma, Pam
Jones and her husband, Fred of Manchester, Larrisa Eck and her husband,
Justin of Tullahoma and Tabitha Carter of Tullahoma and good friends, Melba
McBride of Tullahoma and Charlotte Shetters of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to Grundy Street Church of Christ, 301 E Grundy Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.