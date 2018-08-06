6/8/18 — MARGOLINE SPEARS McMAHAN HOLMES

Margoline “Margo” McMahan Holmes, age 92, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2018. She was born in Burkesville KY on April 20, 1926 to parents, Dewey & Pearl Spears, and moved to Coffee County TN in 1947 after marrying her first husband, Lloyd McMahan Jr. who passed away on April 2, 1998 after 50 years of marriage. She later married a dear family friend, Stephen D. Holmes, who passed away on September 11, 2011. She was a member of Red Hill Church of Christ and a longtime member of Southside Church of Christ in Manchester
She is survived by a daughter, Brada Conklin, & a son, Barry McMahan & his wife, Rhonda, who all reside in Murfreesboro TN; grandsons Jerry (Julie) Eaton of Hendersonville TN & Jeff (Angie) Eaton of Burlington, Iowa; & 4 great grandchildren, Sara, Drew, Emily & Connor. She is also survived by sisters, Jewel Vandagriff & Barbara (Ruell) Melton; brothers, Keith (Wanda) Spears & J.W. Spears; her first husband’s siblings, Frances Dodson, Linda (Bubba) Dowd, Vance (Barbara) McMahan, Barbara (Don) Alexander, many nieces and nephews, & her second husband’s son, Stephen (Juanita) Holmes, Jr. of Shady Grove, TN. In addition to her parents & her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Bryan McMahan, son-in-law, Michael Conklin, brother Aldon (Kate) Spears & sister Mary Ruth Humphrey.
Memorial Service will be Sunday, July 8th, at 2:30 pm at Red Hill Church of Christ with Ralph Hart officiating. A private burial was held at Shady Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.