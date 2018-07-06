Wulf, James Alan “Jim, Wulf “Pops,” of Tullahoma, went to be
with the Lord on Friday, June 1st, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at
the age of 59. Jim is survived by his mother, R. Joyce Wulf of Tullahoma;
sister, Sharon Kleinfeld and her husband Tom of Tullahoma; brother, John
Wulf and his wife Becky of Gurley, Alabama; his son, Jake Wulf and his
wife Jamie of Tullahoma; daughter, Shawna Denby and her husband Billy of
Tullahoma; his grandkids, Skylar Shelton and her husband Jacob, Samerra
and Sasha Wulf, and Ryan and Sayde Denby; and all of his loving nieces,
nephews, and cousins. Jim attended Nordonia High School as well as Parma
Vocational College in Ohio. He was a proud journeyman wireman and enjoyed
working with his buddies at C&H Contractors in Manchester. Jim was
also a longstanding member of the IBEW Local 429 as well as Faith
Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. He was a dedicated Harley rider and enjoyed
spending time with his friends and family. Visitation will be held on
Thursday, June 7th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-4:00pm with a
Celebration of Life service to immediately follow at 4:00pm with Rev.
Marty Nutter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made
to Highland Hills Church in Tullahoma for the mission’s work in Honduras,
720 Kings Lane, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. “I am a man that loves his
family and they all love me back. Life is good!”-Jim Wulf
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
6/7/18–James Alan Wulf
