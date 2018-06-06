6/6/18 — Ricky Allen Greene

RICKY ALLEN GREENE, age 60, of Cowan, Tenn., formerly of Tullahoma, departed this life Saturday, June 2, 2018 at STRHS in Winchester. Mr. Greene was born in Tullahoma, Tenn., to the late Arthur Leighton Greene and Mary Alice Simmons Greene on February 14, 1958. He was of the Baptist Faith. Mr. Greene was last employed for several years at Deutsch before becoming disabled. Mr. Greene loved riding motorcycles. He was a “shade tree” mechanic and enjoyed “tinkering” with automobiles. He will be greatly missed by his family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Greene was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela. He is survived by his sister, Stacy Watson of Maryville, Tenn., brothers; David Greene and Mark Greene and wife, Melena all of Shelbyville, Tenn. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Mr. Greene will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Services to follow at 3:00.
Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved Pamela.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made by contacting Grant Funeral Services.