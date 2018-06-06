6/6/18–Earlene Francis Johnson

Earlene Francis Johnson of Estill Springs passed this life on Friday,
June 1st 2018 at the age of 77 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Johnson was born in Riverside, CA to the late Earl and Evelyn Smith
Beard. During her life, Mrs. Johnson worked for 20 years as an art
teacher in the Jackson City School System, as well as a commercial artist
for the JT Baker Company, and also served as a graphic artist for First
Baptist Church of Tullahoma, where she was a member. She was also a
former member of Calvary Baptist Church in Jackson, TN, as well as The
Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson is preceded in
death by her first husband, Duane Sargent, and her second husband,
Winfred Johnson. She is survived by two sons, JD Sargent Jr. and his wife
Julie of Cedar City, UT, and Jason Sargent and his wife Wanda of
Dyersburg, TN; two step-sons, Vernon Johnson and his wife Cindy of
Phoenix, AZ, and Gary Johnson and his wife Jennifer of Estill Springs;
one step-daughter, Sharon Guillory and her husband Jeremy of Yuba City,
CA; one sister, Joy Eshleman and her husband John of Worden, MT; one
brother, David Beard and his wife Helen of Berthoud, CO; 11
grandchildren, Amber, Amanda, and Alondra Johnson, Machelle VanReenen and
her husband Adam, Kristin Hunzicker and her husband David, Brandon
Johnson, Shelby, Claudia, and Jeremy Guillory, and Shelby and Rebekah
Sargent; and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be
held on Tuesday, June 5th, 2018 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, June 6th at 2:00pm at First
Baptist Church of Tullahoma with Bros. Gary Johnson and Andy Stallings
officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those
who wish, the family asks that donations in Fran’s memory be made to
either the First Baptist Church of Tullahoma Missions Fund- 108 E. Grundy
St. Tullahoma, TN 37388; the church of Christ at Cedar Lane Divorce Care-
1200 Cedar Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388; or The American Liver Foundation- 39
Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
6/6/18–Earlene Francis Johnson
