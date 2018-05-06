6/5/18–William T. “Buddy” Grosch

Mr. William T. “Buddy” Grosch, 84, passed away Sunday June
3, 2018 at his daughters home in Hillsboro, Tennessee. He was born in
Manchester, Tennessee on February 4, 1934 and was a life long resident of
Coffee County. He was preceded in death by his parents, George F. Grosch
and Novella Mahaffa Grosch; wife, Thelma Dean Clayborn Grosch; son,
George Grosch Jr.; grandson, Daniel Clay Gilliam; brothers, Charles and
Robert Grosch; sisters, Frances Smith, Ruby Eley. Helen Ogle.
He is survived by his daughters, Delores Ann (James) Goin, Manchester,
Donna K. Grosch (Randy), Decatur, TN Debbie Sue (Scotty) Hamby, Hillsboro
and Delana Lynn (Maxie) Butler, Hillsboro; sisters, Fay and Betty
McIntosh; Thelma Henley, Faye Ortner; grandchildren, Carlton and Brianna
Hamby, Jessie and William Butler, Ray and Jennifer Goin; several great
grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at the Wesley Chapel
Cemetery with Ministers Joel Reynolds officiating. Arrangements by:
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com