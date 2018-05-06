6/5/18 — Joseph Stout

Funeral services for Mr. Joseph “Joe” R. Stout, age 65, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Stout passed away on Friday, June 1, 2018, at his residence in Manchester, TN.
Joe was born in Muncie, IN to the late Richard and Marjory Stout. He was a math data aid for AEDC. Joe loved all sports, but especially Atlanta Braves baseball. He loved reading, and he had a great ear for all music.
Joe is survived by his brother, Stephen E. (Janie) Stout; two sisters, Katherine Ann (Joseph) Helms and Karen Sue Wright; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Joe’s name to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Stout family.