6/4/18 — Victor Thomas Shahan, Sr.

VICTOR THOMAS SHAHAN, SR., age 84, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, following an extended illness. Mr. Shahan was born in Winchester, Tenn., on Nov. 7, 1933, to the late Earl Munford Shahan and Annie Davis Shahan. He attended Tullahoma schools and went on to graduate from the University of Notre Dame and the Carnegie Institute of Technology. Then he served in the United States Air Force. During his lifetime he worked and retired from IBM in Fishkill, New York. He was an active 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Wappingers Falls, New York and at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tullahoma. Mr. Shahan enjoyed being a Boy Scout Leader for many years, as well as, gardening and boating. He was devoted to his grandchildren and large extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Shahan was preceded in death by his brothers; Earl, Louis and James Shahan, sisters; Martha Anderson and Miriam Shahan. He is survived by his wife, Carol Shahan of Tullahoma, sons; Dr. Patrick Shahan and wife Rena of Monument, Colorado, Victor Thomas Shahan, Jr. of Tullahoma, daughters; Marjorie Ann Bowen of Old Orchard Beach, Maine and Teresa Ellen Milliken and husband Andrew of Wappingers Falls, New York. 7 Grandchildren; Dr. Brian Shahan, Dr. Andrew Shahan, Katherine Shahan, Matthew Bowen, McKenzie Bowen, Lindsay Milliken, Alexander Milliken, sister, Sarah Ann Marshall and husband Bill of Huntsville, Alabama, several nieces and nephews.
Services for Mr. Shahan will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 4, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tullahoma with visitation to be held from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00, with Father Steven Klasic officiating. Interment will follow in the Winchester Memorial Park with Military honors bestowed.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Hospice Compassus at 110 E. Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS