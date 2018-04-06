6/4/18–Ralph Ramsey Green, Sr.

Ralph Ramsey Green, Sr., age 83, of Manchester, TN, passed away on
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Manchester Healthcare. No services are
scheduled at this time.
Ramsey was born in Rutherford County, TN, the son of the late J.F. and
Ora Birdie Stacey Green. He served his country in the United States
Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was an electrician at AEDC.
Ramsey enjoyed hunting and loved to laugh and joke.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Green was also preceded in death by his
wife, Hazel Thomas Green. He is survived by one son, Ralph Green, Jr.;
one daughter, Patty Ann (Terry Eckardt) Green; and one brother, Marlin
(Nedra) Green.
The family would like to thank Manchester Healthcare and their staff for
their wonderful care of Mr. Green, especially Susan Davis and Dr. Yang.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE GREEN FAMILY
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com