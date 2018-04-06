6/4/18 — Karen L. Keith

Karen L Keith, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at
St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville at the age of 65 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Monday, June 4, 2018 at 12 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 3, 2018 from 6 – 9 PM.
A native of Mobile, AL she was the daughter of the late Charles and Jean
Smith Keith. Karen graduated from Tullahoma High School and had worked as
the Senior Administrative Assistant for the City of Tullahoma Public Works
Department. She was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church.
She
was an avid University of Alabama fan and enjoyed spending time with her
grandchildren and working in her yard. Karen was a special lady and was
well liked by all who knew her. She had an infectious smile and loved to
kid with people.
Karen is survived by two sons, Allan Kimbro and his wife, Emily of
Winchester and Nick Kimbro and his wife, Stephanie of Tullahoma; three
grandchildren, Marley, Stella and Charles Kimbro; two sisters and multiple
nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388
or the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200,
Nashville,
TN 37204.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.