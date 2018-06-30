6/30/18 — Verlon Wilder

Mr. Verlon Wilder, 61, passed away, Wednesday, June 27,
2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in
Manchester, Tennessee on July 14, 1956 to George Washington Wilder and
Naomi Caldwell Wilder who preceded him in death along with his infant son,
Verlon Wilder, Jr. and his brother, Donnie Wilder.
He was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and was a Truck Driver.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Stevens Wilder; daughters, Tammy Wilder
and Pamela Jean (Stephen) George; sisters, Virginia (Late Troy) Gilreath,
Kathy (Lester) Stephens, Judy (Cotton) Weddington and Marilyn (Jimmy)
Perry; brothers, Stanley (Patricia), Ronnie, Jerry (Heather) and Gary
Wilder; 4 grandchildren, Antonio Verlon and Jonathan Lee Ramirez, Trevor
Blake and Auna Ray George; 2 great grandchildren, Preston James Jones and
Nadia Danielle Ramirez; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with Minister Tim Hastings officiating with burial to follow in the
Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Friday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements