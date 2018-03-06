6/3/18 — Jean L. Elrod

Mrs. Jean L. “Mema” Elrod, 97, passed away, Thursday May
31,
2018. She was native of Coffee County, retired from the Pajama Corporation
and was a long time member of the Red Hill Church of Christ.
She was an avid seamstress, great cook and doating grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arch Y. Lowery and Ruby V. Harmon
Lowery; husband, William R. Elrod; daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Art
Harrell; grandson, William Tyrone Elrod Jr.; son-in-law, John Kendall
Haley; brother, Gadis Lowery.
She is survived by her sons, Mike (Debbie) Elrod and William Tyrone
(Carolyn) Elrod Sr.; daughters, Pat Haley and Judy E. (Dick) Lineberger;
brothers, Jack Lowery and Billy Joe (Jo Ellen) Lowery; sisters, Joy
Patterson, Sandra Lockwood and Winn Heath; 13 grandchildren; 22 great
grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; numerous other loving relatives
and friends.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Ralph Hart officiating with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Saturday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements