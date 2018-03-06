6/3/18 — Billy Ray Corvin, Sr.

Billy Ray Corvin, Sr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, May 30,
2018 at his residence at the age of 61 years. Funeral Services will be held
Sunday, June 3, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning
at 1 PM.
Mr. Corvin was the son of the late James and Arry Katherine Dorsett Corvin.
He attended Eastside Church of the Nazarene and enjoyed working on small
engines and four wheelers. He especially enjoyed spending time with his
family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie
Ann Corvin and sister, Mary Wilder.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Taylor Corvin of Tullahoma; two sons,
Billy Corvin Jr and Bobby Corvin, both of Tullahoma; daughter, Ann Dahmer
of Tullahoma; sisters, Dorothy Lee Felix of Smyrna, Doris Hall and Linda
Corvin, both of Winchester and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her
honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements