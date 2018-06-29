Brown, Linda Sue, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, June
25th, 2018 at Life Care Center at the age of 66. Mrs. Brown was born in
Coalmont, Tennessee to the late J.C. and Mary Jean Nunley Campbell. She
was of the Baptist faith and worked during her life at Worth Sports as a
ball maker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Brown was preceded in death
by her husband, James Houston Brown; and one son, Timmy Brown. She is
survived by one son, Shannon Brown (Alicia) of Tullahoma; two sisters,
Tricia Hunt (Tim Rice) of Estill Springs and Lynn Brawley of Tullahoma;
two brothers, Billy Ray Hunt of Tullahoma and Dale Hunt (Vicki) of Estill
Springs; seven grandchildren, Justin, Jordan, Jesse, Houston, Dakota,
Peyton and Marty; and several great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs.
Brown will be held on Friday, June 29th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home
from 2:00-4:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 4:00pm with Randy
Thomas officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family
asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead
Street, Suite 200, Nashville, Tennessee 37204.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
6/29/18 — Linda Sue Brown
Brown, Linda Sue, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, June