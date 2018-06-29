6/29/18 — Carrie Frances Gunn

Mrs. Carrie Frances Gunn, 86, passed away, Tuesday June 26,
2018 at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester. She was born in Coffee
County on September 23, 1931 to Stanley Shelton and Louise Matlock Shelton
who preceded her in death along with her sisters, Anneta Daniel and
Marjorie Ann Banks.
She was a homemaker and member of Rileys Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, L.C. Gunn; daughter, Rosanna (David)
Keasling; sons, Richard (Rebecca) Gunn and Kenneth (Renee) Gunn; 4
grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Minister Randy Jackson officiating with burial to follow in the Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. Vistation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday and 10:00 AM
–
11:00 AM Friday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements