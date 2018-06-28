6/28/18 — Marshall Clint “Mark” Long

Mr. Marshall Clint “Mark” Long, 49, passed away suddenly
June
23, 2018. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on October 27, 1968. He was
preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Martha Jo Acuff Long
He was a pipe fitter and was employed at AEDC. He was a member of the Pipe
Fitters Local 572 in Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Long; mother, Phyllis Cochran; half
brother, Damon Cochran.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel
officiating with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Thursday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements