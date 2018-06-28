6/28/18 — Kaiden James Ott

Mr. Kaiden James Ott, The Heart Hero, age 4, passed away
Monday June 25, 2018 at his home with his family at his bedside. He
struggled with heart defects since birth. He was born in Lebanon, Tennessee
on December 3, 2013.
He was honorary fireman with the Tullahoma Fire Department. He enjoyed
playing with Spiderman and Motorcycles.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Ott.
He is survived by his parents, Velicia Ott and Daniel Wayne Ridner;
brother, Christopher Vetetoe; sister, Ansley Ott; grandparents, Bobby and
Carolyn Ridner and Esther Ott.
Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday in the Central Funeral Home,
Chapel with burial to follow in the Hurricane Cemetery. Visitation: 5:00 PM
– 8:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments