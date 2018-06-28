6/28/18–Christopher Anthony Adams

Christopher Anthony Adams, age 25, passed away at Tristar Centennial Hospital on Sunday, June 24, 2018, much too soon. Christopher was born in Rockville, CT and moved to Manchester, TN at the age of 8. He was a 2010 graduate of Coffee County Central High School where he majored in “comedy”. Chris had many friends and probably an enemy or two, but he loved everyone, and if you spent any time with him, you had to love him too. He is the son of Anthony and Dawn (nee Carmichael) Adams and is the youngest of three children. From his birth on July 30, 1992, to his death on Sunday, Chris brought joy to everyone around him with the ability to make you laugh even if you were having an absolutely terrible day. Two of his greatest passions were boxing and mixed martial arts; but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved his family more than anything in the world.
Chris is survived by his father and mother of Manchester, TN; his brother, David (Dahlia) Adams of Bellevue, TN; his sister, Samantha (Ethan) Van Zandbergen of Manchester, TN; his precious niece, Kennidy; and his precious nephew, A.J., both of Manchester, TN; and Half-sister Sherrie Adams of Daytona Beach, FL. His extended family includes many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and very close wonderful friends. Andrew Johnson, his 1st cousin, shared a particularly special relationship with him; Chris thought of him like a brother and loved him to pieces.
Family and friends are invited to Coffee County Funeral Chapel, 786 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester, TN, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, June 28, 2018, to remember a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
We will always carry your memory in our hearts, Chris. “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever” – Psalm 73:26.
