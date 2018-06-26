6/26/18 — Joe C. Warren

Joe C Warren, of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at
Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester, at the age of 78 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 3 PM at the Wesley
Chapel Church with burial to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The family
will receive friends beginning at 1 PM at the church.
A native of Warren County, he was the son of the late Charles Thurman and
Vera Rogers Warren. He was an avid sports fan with his favorite teams
being the Tennessee Volunteers, the Atlanta Braves and the Nashville
Predators. He had coached youth baseball in Manchester for many years. He
also enjoyed working in his garden and staying current on local and
national news. His favorite thing was spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step mother,
Mary Fravel Warren.
Mr. Warren is survived by his wife, Peggy Warren of Manchester; sons, Tim
Warren (Tina) and Mike Warren, both of Manchester; daughter, Patti Warren
of Manchester; sister, Joyce Mullins of Dearborn, MI; five grandchildren,
Lauren Crouch (Jay), Ryne Warren (Emily), Shane Warren, Brooke Morrow and
Shelby Morrow (Koty Potts), all of Manchester; five great grandchildren,
Madison Cox, J C, Caleb, Ebby and Ellie Jo Crouch and several nieces and
nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.