6/26/18–Carole Ann Martin

Carole Ann Martin, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday June 23, 2018. She leaves behind sons, Shawn and Shannon Martin, special friend Bobby Swan, and sister Claudia Wiser (Jim) all of Manchester, TN. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and significant friends also share in this loss. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayman Algernon Lowry, and mother, Imogene Powell Lowry, both of Summitville, TN and a brother, Wayman Joseph Lowry of Nashville. Carole fought a brave, courageous battle against breast cancer for four years. During this time, she maintained a positive attitude, and her quality of life was high until the very end. A Manchester resident, Carole was born in Summitville, TN on October 10, 1943. Due to the nature of her father’s work in construction, Carole spent her childhood in numerous places over the years, including Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Metropolis, Illinois. She returned with her family to Tennessee in the 1950s, graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1961, and as a young adult married Charles Martin of Shady Grove. Her marriage to Charles would last 37 years and would result in the birth of her sons in 1974. Carole spent the early years of her marriage working at Baker Brothers drug store in Manchester and Century Electric in McMinnville which allowed Charles the financial support needed to complete his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. She spent many of her adult years caring for her family and managing a small mobile home park, occasional rental houses, and the family farm. She would continue to manage real estate until her death. Carole was a vivacious, energetic woman who enjoyed ceramics, antiques, training and riding Tennessee Walking horses, gardening, and fellowshipping with family and a fun group of friends called the “Underworld.” She was a founding member of the Tennessee Rhythm Cloggers and continued to perform and compete until her cancer diagnosis at 71. Carole met Christ early in her marriage and proceeded to be baptized and join Summitville First Baptist Church. In recent years she became stronger in her faith and was known for consistently encouraging and building up others even as she fought a life- threatening illness. She had an uncanny knack to emotionally meet people at their point of need and during trials. Visitation for Ms. Martin will be on June 25, 2018 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and on June 26 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Manchester Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm on June 26 with burial to follow at the Summitville Cemetery adjoining First Baptist Church.