6/24/18 — David Benjamin McCollough

Funeral services for Mr. David Benjamin McCollough, age 79, will be conducted on Monday, June 25, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Beechgrove Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 24, 2018 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM. Mr. McCollough passed away on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
David was born in Beechgrove, TN on July 18, 1938 to the late J.W and Eula McCullough. David enjoyed working in the yard, farming, logging, and most of all being with his loving family.
In addition to David’s parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers; Darrell McCullough and Cordell McCullough; one sister, Lois McCullough Lowe. David is survived by his loving wife Patricia; three sons, Patrick McCollough (Lyn), Richard McCollough, Tim McCullough (Larissa); three daughters, Davette Wiseman (Charlie) Charlene Dodd (Roger), Darlene Reecer (Robert); one sister, Marie Finney; 13 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCollough Family.