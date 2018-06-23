6/23/18–Myrtis Margaret Pittman

Funeral services for Ms. Myrtis Margaret Pittman, age 94, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Manchester with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in New Reddens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the church. Ms. Pittman passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Life Care Center in Tullahoma, TN.
Myrtis was born in Perry, Florida to the late William and Eva Matthews. She retired in the early 90’s from the Human Resource Agency in Coffee County, and before that she was a kindergarten teacher in Florida and Tennessee. Myrtis loved cooking, gardening, any type of crafting, and she could play the guitar and piano. She loved playing music and singing with her family. Mytris was also a member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester. She taught Sunday School for many years and was very active in church organizations. While her children were growing up she was with them in church.
In addition to her parents, Myrtis is also preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Willie Pittman; one son, Grady Pittman; one daughter, Margie Pittman; two brothers, Lyle and Berry Matthews; two sisters, Mickey Lovell and Lueree Foxworth; and one son-in-law, Ed Clark. She is survived by one son, Roger (Joyce) Pittman; one daughter, Willie Clark; seven grandchildren, Kim Clark, Jimmy (Linda) Clark, Duane (Tina) Clark, Shane (Jennifer) Pittman, Clint (Karen) Pittman, Cody (Becky) Pittman, and Tippy Pittman; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Myrtis’s name to the First Baptist Church Finish Line Building Fund, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Pittman family.
