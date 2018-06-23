6/23/18–Jodie Elmer Hollis, Jr.

Graveside services for Mr. Jodie Elmer Hollis, Jr., age 71 of Manchester, will be conducted on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Beechgrove Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. Mr. Hollis passed away on June 8, 2018 at his home.
Jodie was born on September 11, 1946 in Coffee County to the late Jodie Elmer Hollis, Sr. and Wilma Lucille Hollis. In addition to his parents, Jodie is preceded in death by his son, Jodie Elmer Hollis, III.
Survived by his daughter, Angela Wilson; brothers, Michael Hollis (Tunya), Thomas Hollis; sisters, Wilma Gibson (William), Wanda Workman (Roy); granddaughter, Jamie Wilson.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hollis Family