6/23/18 — Cecilia Overstreet Loudermilk

Cecilia Overstreet Loudermilk, age 84, of Mt. Juliet, TN, formerly of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at Quality Rehab in Lebanon at the age of 84 years. A Memorial Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.
A native of Montgomery, AL, she was the daughter of the late Munsey Gordon Overstreet Sr. and Myrtice Folmer Overstreet and the widow of George Truett Loudermilk. Mrs. Loudermilk was a graduate of Sydney Lanier High School in Montgomery, AL and Bowling Green Business University of Bowling Green, KY. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Tullahoma where she was active in many church organizations and activities. Mrs. Loudermilk loved sewing, crocheting, and knitting, and music. A 60 year resident of Tullahoma, she was active as an American Red Cross volunteer, census taker and substitute school teacher.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Loudermilk was preceded in death by two brothers, Munsey Gordon Overstreet, Jr. and William Overstreet and one grandchild.
Mrs. Loudermilk is survived by her daughter, Heidi Colburn of Brunswick, GA, her son, Jon Loudermilk of Mt. Juliet, TN, her sister, Mrs. Mildred Kay Markwell, of Montgomery, AL and three grandchildren.
