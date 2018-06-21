6/21/18 — Audrey Morris Turner

AUDREY MORRIS TURNER, age 64, of Estill Springs, Tenn., departed this life on Monday, June 18, 2018, at her residence surrounded by her loving and devoted family, losing her battle with cancer. She was born in Winchester, Tenn., on April 18, 1954, to the late Arthur Stephens and Lenora Moon Stephens Trussell. She was a member of the Christian Lighthouse Church in Estill Springs and last attended the End Time Mission in Estill Springs. Mrs. Turner was employed for many years at a garment factory where she was employed in water testing. She loved riding motorcycles with her husband, Terry a hobby she didn’t know she liked until after she and Terry married. She also enjoyed camping and going to yard sales. Her favorite past-time was spending time with her family. She was a loving and caring, wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Morris, granddaughter, Monica Rollins and grandson, Jeffery Chandler. She is survived by her husband, Terry Turner of Estill Springs, Children; Johnny Morris and wife, Tina of Manchester, Lewis Morris and Teresa (Juan) Cruz all of Manchester, Willie Rollins and wife, Crystal and Randall Rollins and wife, Tammy all of Tullahoma. Tina Morris and Aaron Morris both of Hillsboro. Step-children; Caleb Turner of Estill Springs, Ken Turner and wife, Cheryl of Tullahoma, Deanna Liles and husband, Marty and Rachel Turner all of Winchester, Brandy Gifford and husband, Clint of Kentucky. 27, grandchildren and 20, great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Turner will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday evening, June 20, 2018, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Services are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Thursday, June 21, 2018, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bro. Bobby Watkins and Bro. Jim Hawkins, officiating. Interment will follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
