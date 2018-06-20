6/20/18 — Julie Ann McBee

JULIE ANN MCBEE, age 58, of Sherwood, departed this life on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at her residence following an extended illness. Miss. McBee was born on November 1, 1959, in Sherwood, Tenn., to the late William Edward McBee and Bertha Lee Hill McBee. Miss. McBee was employed for approximately 18 years at Shaw Industries as a Heat Set operator. She never met a stranger and loved to talk to people. She enjoyed going to the races with “Punkin” and watching him race. She was his biggest fan. Her favorite hobby was deer hunting.
Miss McBee is survived by her Life Companion, James “Punkin” Shetters of Sherwood, daughter, Dusty Jackson and husband Ronald of Sherwood, 2 Grandchildren, Courtney Jackson of Sherwood, Dylan Jackson also of Sherwood, Sisters; Leona Pendergrass of Sherwood, Linda Prince and husband, Wayne of Sherwood, Brenda Garner and husband, David of Winchester, brothers; William Robert “Cedar Bird” of Sherwood and John Henry McBee of Cowan.
Visitation for Miss. McBee will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday evening, June 19, at the Sherwood Emmanuel Apostolic Church. Services for Miss. McBee are scheduled for 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 20, at the Sherwood Emmanuel Apostolic Church with Bro. Jack Nance, officiating.
