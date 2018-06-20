6/20/18 — Jessie Lou Long Bare

Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Lou Long Bare, age 85, of Rutledge Hill, will be conducted on Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rutledge Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Mrs. Bare passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN surrounded by her loving family.
Jessie was born in Decherd, TN on June 3, 1933 to the late Jesse and Bessie Long. Jessie was a member of the St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Alto. She served in the Air Force where she met her husband Wagoner of 61 years. Jessie was a compassionate caregiver for 30 years, providing loving support to many families in their time of need. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles, yard work, traveling, helping others, and most of all being with her family and friends.
In addition to Jessie parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Wagoner H. Bare Jr.; one son, James David Bare (Shari); two brothers, Bud Long and Jimmy Long; three sisters, Lorene Bishop, Rachel Green, Naomi Green. Jessie is survived by her children, Wagoner Ted Bare III (Kaye), Teresa Lynn Bare Boyett (Stephen), Danny Bare (Shane), Phillip Bare (Misty); one sister, Mona Faye Gipson; eight grandchildren; Christopher Boyett, Aaron Boyett, Josh Bare, Tosha Bare, David Bare Jr., Danny Bare Jr., Ashley Bare, McKenzie Bare; and fifteen great grandchildren.
Special thanks to McArthur Manor and Compasses Hospice and their staff for the wonderful care they provided our mother with.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Rutledge Hill Community Cemetery.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bare Family