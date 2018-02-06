6/2/18 — Charles Richard Brandon

Mr. Charles Richard Brandon, 89, passed away, Thursday May
31,
2018 at McArthur Manor in Manchester. He was born in Gary, Indiana on Jan
24, 1929 to R.E. Brandon and Ora Rigney Brandon who preceded him in
death. He
was also preceded by his wife, Dean Gaultney; brother Bob Brandon and his
sisters, Janice and Joyce.
He was a member of the New Union Church of Christ and was a US Army veteran
of the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his sons, Chuck (Paula) Brandon of Newport, Kentucky and
Jeff (Julie) Brandon of Bolder Hill, IL; brother, James Brandon; 5
grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 PM Saturday in the Central Funeral Home
chapel with Minister Charles Williams officiating with burial to follow in
the Welker Cemetery. Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday at Central
Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the New Union
Church of Christ, 46 Maple Springs Road, Manchester, TN 37355 in his memory.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements