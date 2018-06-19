6/19/18 — Willie Franklin “Frank” Love

Mr. Willie Franklin “Frank” Love, 84, passed away, Saturday
June 16, 2018 at his home in Coffee County. He was born in Smithville,
Tennessee on April 13, 1934 to Willie Robert Love and Sarah Novella Smith
Love who preceded him in death along with his wife, Naomi Ruth Spears Love;
brother, James Landon Love; sister, Myrtle Lorene Greer.
He was a member of the Elizabeth Chapel Baptist Church in Smithville and
enjoyed fishing, bird hunting and was retired from Batesville after 28
years. His family moved to Coffee County when he was 13 years old.
He is survived by his son, Michael Love, 9th Model; daughter, Deborah Jo
(Jerry) Vaughn of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Amy, Lea, Brooke,
Beth and Sam; great grandchildren, Will, Kara, Emma, Grayson, Reid, Lilly,
Nora and Dylan; 3 nieces, Judy, Faye and Deany.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with
burial to follow in the Gardens of Memory memorial gardens near
McMinnville. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Tuesday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements