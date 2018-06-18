6/18/18–Alonzo Louie Toth

Graveside services for Mr. Alonzo Louie Toth, age 88, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 1:00 PM Eastern on Monday, June 18, 2018 at
Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors. Mr. Toth passed
away on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at his residence.
Alonzo was born in Chattanooga, TN, the son of the late Frank and Nettie
Chambers Toth. He was a retired Master Sergeant in the United States
Army, having served 24 years. His Army career began in 1948, serving in
the 11th Airborne Division in Gong Ho. He also served during the Korean
and Vietnam Wars and was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Alonzo
was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Alonzo was also preceded in death by three
brothers, Andrew, Alvin, and Fred Toth; and four sisters, Edna, Mildred,
Geneva, and Frankie. He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Stacy and
Sherry Parham; grandchildren, Ashley Benson, Jamie Jernigan, Scotty
Parham, Nick Parham, Seth Parham, and Dane Parham; great grandchildren,
Aleigha Stacy, Olivia Jernigan, Jaxon Benson, Paisley Parham, Miley
Parham, and Milania Gene Parham; his former spouse, Dorothy Gene
Waterman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
