6/17/18 — Penny Eileen Puskarich Draine

Funeral services for Mrs. Penny Eileen Puskarich Draine, age 53, of Hillsboro, TN will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Shelbyville, TN with Rev. Corey Davis and Rev. C. Charles Griffin officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with friends and families sharing memories beginning at 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Coffee County Funeral Chapel, and from 2:00 PM until the time of service on Sunday at the church. Mrs. Draine passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN.
Penny was born in Werden, West Virginia to Rudy Puskarich and Carol Miller. She was a press operator at JSP and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. She loved going to yard sells, watching sports and the Ohio State Buckeyes, and being outside gardening or landscaping. Penny loved planning events for her church and being on the sidelines watching her children and grandchildren playing sports. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
Penny is preceded in death by her father, Rudy Puskarich. She is survived by her loving husband of 9 years, David Draine; three sons, Kerry (Amy) Norris, Jr., Marcus (Paula) Norris, and Jamie (Kayla) Norris; mother, Carol Miller; mother-in-law, Bettie Ferguson; step-mother-in-law, Barbara Draine; seven step-daughters, Nicole (Torrey) Smith, Stephanie Draine, Erica Hubbard, Danielle (Kevin) Jackson, Stacy Draine, Renata Foster, and LaTasha (Windzel) Crumbough; two brothers, Randy (Kelly) Puskarich and Rudy (Kathy) Puskarich; two brother-in-laws, Anderson (Valerie) Buchanan and Chris (Nena) Draine; three sister-in-laws, Mary Buchanan, Mamie (Carl) Love, Jessica Draine; three sisters, Emily (Scott) Showalter, Dorothy Puskarich, and Missy Puskarich; eight grandchildren, Kerry Norris, III, Kyson Norris, Josiah Norris, Olivia Eileen Norris, Jamie Norris, Jr., Julius Norris, Jasmine Norris, and Glorianne Deline; thirteen step-grandchildren, Christian Draine, Calia Crumbough, Camila Crumbough, Ashton Hubbard, Kaylee Jackson, Karter Jackson, Kevin Jackson, MaKena Draine, Tatum Smith, Talia Smith, Torianna Smith, Tyreque Draine, and Zacari Draine; and one step-great-grandson, Ivan Draine.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Penny’s name to Haven of Hope, P.O. Box 1271, Manchester, TN 37349.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Draine and Puskarich family.