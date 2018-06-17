6/17/18 — Marjorie Ann Shelton Banks

Mrs. Marjorie Ann Shelton Banks, 80, passed away unexpectedly,
Friday, June 15, 2018, at the Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. She was born
in Coffee County on March 16, 1938 to Stanley Shelton and Louise Matlock
Shelton who preceded her in death along with her husband of 51 years,
Randall Wesley Banks (2005); sons, Eugene (1955) and Brian Banks (2000);
sister, Anneta Daniel (2015).
She was a member of the Riley Creek Baptist Church, a current greeter at
Walmart and had been a CNA at the Coffee County Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Kathy) Banks and Timmy (Rosemary)
Banks; daughters, Meliony (Ricky) Haley and Rebecca Sanders; sister,
Frances Gunn; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will 3:00 PM Sunday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Bro. Michael Banks and Bro. Bill Rhoton officiating and remarks by her
daughter Meliony Haley with burial to follow in the New Reddens Cemetery.
Visitation: 2:00 PM Sunday till time of service Sunday at Central Funeral
Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements